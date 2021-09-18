Recovery from COVID-19 leaves patient grateful for another chance at life

“I had to psych myself up saying ‘this is a possibility, you may end up being a 30-year-old widow with a daughter and another one on the way,’” Blake said. “It was devastating to think that our little daddy’s girl wouldn’t ever see her dad again.”

Early on during his hospitalization, Blake and Eden sent Nathaniel a camo teddy bear, which became a great comfort for him. It sat propped in the corner of his bed at the rehabilitation center.

“He’s been with me for the whole process. He’s going to have some stories to tell our kids,” Nathaniel said.

Acute care and rehab

From the ICU Nathaniel was moved to long-term acute care at Advanced Care Hospital of Montana where he stayed on their high observation floor on high-flow oxygen at 40 liters per minute and 100% oxygen, indicating the severity of his respiratory failure, Blake said.

The stress of the move and the thick smoke of the summer sent him back into distress where he teetered on a fine line of either decline or recovery.

He spent two weeks in acute care before being moved to physical and occupational therapy where he stood up for the first time in months.