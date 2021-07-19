Recreational pot gets complicated as the city weighs ballot options

The city is trying to decide if it will place its own question on the November ballot along with the county's or wait for the outcome of the county's vote before deciding how to move forward.

The legislation in HB 701 divided the business of producing and selling recreational marijuana into seven categories, and gave municipalities the ability to go to voters and ask which of the seven categories they want operating within city boundaries.

Dahl worried that a ballot question about which types of pot businesses the city should sanction and another question from the county on whether to allow legalized pot at all would just muddy the issue.

"It would be confusing to voters if we did it," she said.

Further complicating the issue is language in HB 701 that possibly allows county and city voters to be divided out on a ballot question about prohibiting or approving recreational marijuana. If the majority of county voters vote down recreational pot but a majority of city voters approve it, the bill seems to indicate pot would then be legal in town and illegal in the county, Dahl said.

Also of concern to the city is November's public safety mill levy vote. Officials worry that by placing its own recreational pot question on the ballot, the city could potentially pull resources away from the work the city will need to do to educate voters about the public safety mill levy, impacting its chance of passing.

