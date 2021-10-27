Recreational pot stores limited to 4 in Billings

Billings residents will have as many as four locations in town where they can buy recreational marijuana once it goes on sale next year.

City Council approved its first draft of recreational cannabis regulations on Monday and it caps at four the number of storefronts allowed within city limits. It also limits the amount of warehouse space where plants could be grown to 7,500 square feet.

Businesses applying to the city to receive one of the four recreational marijuana dispensary licenses will be entered into a lottery with the recipients drawn at random.

Adult-use marijuana goes on sale in Montana on Jan. 1 and state law allows medical marijuana shops to begin selling recreational pot that day, if those shops are in good standing with their municipal authorities.

Those medical marijuana shops will then have 18 months to apply for a recreational marijuana business license if they intend to continue selling recreational pot.

Advanced Caregivers is Billings' one active medical marijuana dispensary. Yellowstone County currently has 29 medical marijuana dispensaries.