Rene LaVe sits with Grr the cat under Red Cross blankets in a chair front of the Battleship Apartments on Saturday, the morning after the explosion displaced everyone living in the building. LaVe was staying with friends in one of the apartments on Third Avenue South. LaVe and the friends he was staying with chose to sleep in the car and in the recliner in front of the building to stay with their three dogs.
Blown-out windows and shattered glass cover the sidewalk in front of the Battleship Apartments in the 3100 block of Third Avenue South on Saturday, December 21, 2019. An explosion injured two people and displaced the residents of the building Friday night.
Rene LaVe sits with Grr the cat under Red Cross blankets in a chair front of the Battleship Apartments on Saturday, the morning after the explosion displaced everyone living in the building. LaVe was staying with friends in one of the apartments on Third Avenue South. LaVe and the friends he was staying with chose to sleep in the car and in the recliner in front of the building to stay with their three dogs.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Emergency responders work at the scene of an explosion in the Battleship Apartments in the 3100 block of Third Avenue South on Friday, December 20, 2019.
When Devin Barth was standing outside his brother’s home at the Battleship Apartments located on the 3100 block of Third Avenue South Friday night, an explosion in an apartment a few doors down rattled Billings’ South Side.
Glass and other debris blew into the street.
“I saw the glass from the door shoot into the road and I felt the blast,” Barth said.
Relatives live close by, he said, so his brother will have a place to stay while authorities continue investigating.
At 9:45 p.m. Friday night, the explosion sent two people to the hospital with severe burn injuries, according to a Billings Fire Department fire investigation media release.
The cause of the fire was listed as accidental and was due to a natural gas leak inside the apartment located at 3118 ½ 3rd Ave S., according to the release. The explosion caused about $250,000 in damage to the apartments and neighboring units. In total, the building has 15 apartments.
Preparations to start helping those displaced by the blast were underway as Billings fire crews and police officers secured the area and ensured that the apartment complex was stable Friday night. Montana-Dakota Utilities employees turned off the gas in the area.
Around 11 p.m. Friday night, the American Red Cross of Montana started to pass out blankets and other supplies to residents. Neighbors and concerned residents watched outside yellow perimeter tape as crews worked.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
About 20 cases have been opened in response to the explosion, said Abbra Firman, the Red Cross disaster program manager for Eastern Montana. Residents were able to stay in hotel rooms overnight in Billings and were given enough financial assistance to buy food and pay for lodging.
The American Red Cross will continue to work with clients, the Billings Fire Department and the building’s landlord throughout next week. Firman said that residents should find out on Monday what their next steps may be with housing.
“We’ll be with these folks through the holiday season until they find out what their new norm is going to be,” Firman said.
Crews associated with the property’s owner were boarding up windows and fixing other damage in the building Saturday afternoon. A few residents were able to collect some of their belongings from the building.
The property’s general manager declined to comment Saturday and a call to the property’s owner has not been returned.