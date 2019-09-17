The Montana Red Cross is partnering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during its Day of Service to install free smoke alarms in Billings homes.
On Saturday, the Red Cross, church members and community volunteers will go door-to-door installing free smoke alarms and teaching families about fire safety. The event will run from 8:45 a.m. to noon and will start at the LDS church, 3595 Monad Road.
More volunteers are needed to help install alarms and speak with families about fire safety. Volunteers will go out in teams of three, and training will be provided. To register to volunteer for the event, go to volunteerconnection.redcross.org or call 406-493-8778.
To request free smoke alarms be installed in your home, go to getasmokealarm.org or call 406-210-8286.
Through its Home Fire Campaign, the American Red Cross has installed more than 1.8 million smoke alarms across the country and saved more than 620 lives since 2014, according to a press release from the organization.