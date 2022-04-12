Red Cross seeking more volunteer disaster responders in Yellowstone County area

With wildfire season right around the corner, Montana Red Cross is looking for more volunteers to deliver help and hope following disasters in Yellowstone County and the surrounding communities.

Red Cross helps more than 700 people across Montana each year following emergencies like wildfires, floods and the most common disaster — home fires. These Disaster Action Team volunteers help meet families’ most immediate needs like food, clothing and shelter — and just as importantly — provide emotional support and a shoulder to lean on.

“If you have compassion and you care for others, it’s such a rewarding experience,” said longtime Montana Red Cross disaster volunteer Scott Fairfield. “I can help people and be a listening ear during their darkest days.”

Montana Red Cross volunteers responded to several large disasters recently including wildfires near Busby and Lame Deer and the West Wind fire in Denton and to more than 200 home fires last year across the state. These volunteers may help the Red Cross open an emergency shelter, replace medications left behind during a hasty evacuation, provide financial assistance to someone who lost their home in a house fire or install free smoke alarms in their community. More than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce are volunteers.

“When I’m there as a responder and I can leave a person in a better place emotionally, it’s hard to describe how much that means,” said Sherrilyn Hamilton, a Red Cross volunteer who lives in Musselshell County.

To learn more about becoming a Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer, email IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org or text or call 406-493-8778. Training will be provided.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0