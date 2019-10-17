The Red Cross of Idaho and Montana needs volunteer duty officers to help the organization respond to disasters across the region.
The volunteers serve as Red Cross dispatchers, taking calls from the field during disasters such as house fires. Duty officers send a local team out to a disaster, coordinate the response and serve as a lifeline between the families affected and the Red Cross responders who provide lodging, food, clothing and other support, according to a news release from the organization.
Duty officers are a support position during disaster response, and all work can be done from home. Training will be provided. Volunteers should be comfortable using online systems and must have access to a cell phone and computer.
For more information about becoming a Red Cross volunteer duty officer, call 208-258-0592 or email idmt.recruiting@redcross.org.