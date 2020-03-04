Red flag warning continues for Yellowstone County

Other areas affected include the Crow Indian Reservation, the Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area, the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation/Ashland Ranger District and the Custer National Forest.

The red flag warning Wednesday warns of "low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and a wind shift with a cold front this afternoon" which "will create erratic fire behavior and cause new fire starts to spread rapidly."

Vertz said that the strong winds are the result of conditions that are allowing higher altitude winds out of the west to mix down closer to the surface.

"Conditions are primed for that to bring down those gusty winds that are usually above us," he said.

Winds should start off primarily out of the west, but begin blowing out of the northwest later in the day.

Adding to the concern over fire conditions are low relative humidity measurements, which could fall as low as 15%.

"We've got lower RHs than normal, but really just the main thing that's sparking this red flag are the winds," Vertz said. "When you get winds that high, it doesn't take much to, unfortunately, spread a fire."