Red flag warning continues for Yellowstone County

A large portion of central and southeastern Montana, including Yellowstone County, is again under a red flag warning due to strong, gusting winds and dry conditions.
The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting sustained winds of between 35 and 45 miles per hour Wednesday, with gusts over 65 mph in much of the area.
By 9 a.m. Wednesday a wind gust of 73 mph had already been reported in Livingston.
"Honestly, today is going to look very similar to the weather that occurred yesterday," said Nick Vertz, a weather service meteorologist.
Tuesday in Yellowstone County involved multiple fires, blowing garbage from the landfill and winds strong enough to rip the metal roof off a building being remodeled on the South Side.
Areas affected by the red flag warning include central Montana, south-central Montana and southeastern Montana. Counties affected include Golden Valley, Musselshell, Wheatland, Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Yellowstone, Powder River, Rosebud and Treasure.
Other areas affected include the Crow Indian Reservation, the Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area, the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation/Ashland Ranger District and the Custer National Forest.
The red flag warning Wednesday warns of "low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and a wind shift with a cold front this afternoon" which "will create erratic fire behavior and cause new fire starts to spread rapidly."
Vertz said that the strong winds are the result of conditions that are allowing higher altitude winds out of the west to mix down closer to the surface.
"Conditions are primed for that to bring down those gusty winds that are usually above us," he said.
Winds should start off primarily out of the west, but begin blowing out of the northwest later in the day.
Adding to the concern over fire conditions are low relative humidity measurements, which could fall as low as 15%.
"We've got lower RHs than normal, but really just the main thing that's sparking this red flag are the winds," Vertz said. "When you get winds that high, it doesn't take much to, unfortunately, spread a fire."
The Red Flag warning is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and expire at 6 p.m. Winds will die down throughout the evening and largely cease overnight.
Wind conditions Thursday should look fairly normal, though the weather service is expecting drier and warmer conditions Friday and Saturday.