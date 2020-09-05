Red flag warning issued; weather could hamper firefighting efforts

Friday evening, Musselshell County DES announced that entrance passes would be issued to evacuated and displaced residents to collect at the Roundup High School parking lot between 7 and 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The passes would allow them to return to their homes for any items they want to collect. The window for those with passes is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. before they have to once again evacuate.

According to the announcement, weather conditions show the "worst possible conditions" Saturday in containing the fire, and officials urged those returning to their property to adhere to the timeline.

"The fire could rapidly and dramatically change course and easily overwhelm fire breaks that have been put in place," the announcement read.

Snider and Rice fires

On Saturday morning, incident commander David Hamilton of Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reported that crews are continuing their work to contain the fires in Rosebud County north of Ashland. The Snider fire has burned about 31,588 acres and is 50% contained. On Saturday, fire resources will focus their efforts along the southern portion of the fire along the Tongue River.