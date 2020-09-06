Red flag warning remains Sunday; eastern Montana fire weather expected to be less severe

A front dropping in overnight is expected to bring precipitation and cooler temperatures Monday, but it won't be the end of fire season, according to Tesar.

"Maybe a season-slowing event, but I don't think it's going to be long enough and with quite enough precipitation overall to end a fire season, but it's certainly going to help. We need it really bad."

In the area of the Bridger Foothills fire, Tesar said winds would be going up-valley during the daytime and that wind speeds could increase by about 9 p.m.

Winds on the ridges will likely be out of the northwest.

That area will see precipitation over Labor Day. Tesar said there might be three-tenths to five-tenths of an inch of precipitation near the Bridger Foothills fire.

Near the Bobcat fire in Musselshell County, Tesar said precipitation totals could be around five-tenths to seven-tenths of an inch.

Precipitation is expected to begin Monday and could carry into Monday night.

In Red Lodge, there could be 2 to 3 inches of snow Monday through Monday night, according to the weather service. Speaking at about 1:15 p.m., Tesar said a winter weather advisory would be issued later in the day for the Red Lodge area but that details were still being worked out.

