Red flag warning remains Sunday; eastern Montana fire weather expected to be less severe

7 Day Forecast
A red flag warning indicating weather conditions that could lead to rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior remained in effect Sunday, but forecasts show less severe fire weather than was seen on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Sunday's red flag warning is scheduled to expire at midnight. Through the duration of the warning low humidity, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new starts, according to the weather service.
Montana counties affected by the red flag warning include: Golden Valley, Musselshell, Wheatland, Big Horn, Carbon, Park, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Yellowstone, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, Treasure and Gallatin.
Highs could be in the low 80s Sunday, and brisk northeast winds will develop later in the day, according to Brian Tesar, a meteorologist with the weather service.
Those winds over much of the plains will begin to pick up later in the afternoon around roughly 4 p.m. Tesar said they would likely be within 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts around or over 20 mph.
Relative humidity in the western parts of the NWS Billings coverage area should be at around 15%. Eastern parts of the NWS Billings coverage area could have a relative humidity of around 30%.
A front dropping in overnight is expected to bring precipitation and cooler temperatures Monday, but it won't be the end of fire season, according to Tesar.
"Maybe a season-slowing event, but I don't think it's going to be long enough and with quite enough precipitation overall to end a fire season, but it's certainly going to help. We need it really bad."
In the area of the Bridger Foothills fire, Tesar said winds would be going up-valley during the daytime and that wind speeds could increase by about 9 p.m.
Winds on the ridges will likely be out of the northwest.
That area will see precipitation over Labor Day. Tesar said there might be three-tenths to five-tenths of an inch of precipitation near the Bridger Foothills fire.
Near the Bobcat fire in Musselshell County, Tesar said precipitation totals could be around five-tenths to seven-tenths of an inch.
Precipitation is expected to begin Monday and could carry into Monday night.
In Red Lodge, there could be 2 to 3 inches of snow Monday through Monday night, according to the weather service. Speaking at about 1:15 p.m., Tesar said a winter weather advisory would be issued later in the day for the Red Lodge area but that details were still being worked out.
