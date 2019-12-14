With less than two weeks to go, the biggest fundraising season for The Salvation Army of Billings could use some help, the organization said.
The nonprofit raises a significant portion of its annual funding during its Red Kettle Campaign, running from mid-November through Christmas Eve. This year, a dip in donations and a shorter bell ringing window has put the organization about $40,000 short of its fundraising goal, it said.
All donations stay in Yellowstone County and help provide meals for families in need, Christmas toys for children and many other services throughout the year. If The Salvation Army’s goal is not met, the organization faces the potential of having to cut back on services to the community, according to a press release from the agency.
The Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help keeping those programs running so it can continue serving those less fortunate. People can donate change, cash or checks at Red Kettles throughout Billings. Alternatively, donors may give via their smartphones at kettle sites using the Kettle Pay app.
The organization also seeks more volunteers. For more information, go to volunteer.usawest.org.