An employee at the Red Lion Hotel on the West End of Billings confirmed the hotel will close Monday.
The future of the hotel came into question when the Florida-based parent company filed for bankruptcy in late July.
The Billings hotel has 316 rooms.
Inner Circle Investments, which owns 10 Red Lion Hotel franchises including the one in Billings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late July in the U.S Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of Florida.
The hotel, at 5500 Midland Road, is one of 22 entities associated with the bankruptcy filing.
The Billings Red Lion Hotel is one of 10 franchises owned by Inner Circle. Those locations include Cheyenne, two in Missouri, two in Connecticut, one in North Carolina, one in Maryland, one in Wisconsin and one in New York.
The building has changed brands several times in recent years. The Billings Holiday Inn Grand used the building for years before it was sold at auction in 2015 to Inner Circle Investments. It was then branded as a Radisson Hotel.
A convention center east of the hotel was also included in the sale. In 2017 Inner Circle unveiled plans to remodel the convention center, but those plans fell through.
The Midland Road building remained the Radisson Hotel until 2018. In March Inner Circle Investments struck a franchise deal with Red Lion, converting 10 hotels owned by Inner Circle to the Red Lion Brand.
The Billings Hotel and Convention Center franchised with Red Lion Hotels in 2016. In 2018 Billings Hotel and Convention Center reverted back to its original moniker, when owner Jeff Muri regained full ownership of the hotel.