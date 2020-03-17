Red Lodge Chamber announces event and service updates

The Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce recently announced upcoming events, and changes in service/closures at area businesses.

According to an email from the chamber, upcoming scheduled events include:

  • Tuesday, Mar 17: Toddler Tuesdays at Honey’s Café, 10 a.m.; Improv Classes with Guynema Terry at The Roosevelt Center 3:45, 4:45, and 6:15 p.m. Mussels Night at Carbon County Steakhouse 4:30 p.m.; St Patrick’s Day celebration at Carbon Fork 11 a.m.; St. Patrick’s Wagyu corned beef at The Pollard; Jam Night at Snow Creek 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Mar 18: $5 Ramen All Day at Carbon Fork; $5 Wednesdays at The Pollard Pub 5 p.m.; bingo at Snow Creek 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Mar 19: Cast Iron Pizza Day, $3 Pint Night & $10 Chicken Wings at Carbon Fork; Burger and a Beer at Natali’s Front Bar 4 p.m.; Locals Night and Live music w/Lee and Charlie at Old Piney Dell at Rock Creek Resort 5:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Mar 20: Prime Rib Fridays at Carbon County Steakhouse 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Mar 21: Acoustic Jam at Honey’s Café 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Mar 22: Sunday Brunch at The Pollard 7 a.m.

Services at Red Lodge restaurants include:

  • Prerogative: Delivery, online ordering, and dine in.
  • Carbon Fork: Curbside Take out and dine in.
  • Bogarts: Take out and dine in.
  • Cattail Bakery: Delivery, Call ahead ordering, Facebook messenger ordering. Only one person is allowed in the bakery at a time.
  • The Pollard Restaurant: Open.
  • The Pollard Pub: Dine in. Weekend music is canceled.
  • Honey’s Café: Delivery and dine in. Open at 8 a.m.
  • Red Lodge Pizza Co.: Delivery, take out, dine in. No salad bar or buffet will be offered until further notice.
  • Phoenix Pearl Tea: Game Nights are canceled and demgames unavailable. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Wild Table: Deliver, take out, online cooking classes, and dine in.
  • Prindy’s: Business as usual. Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
  • Foster and Logan’s: Take out and dine in.
  • Red Lodge Café: Dine in.
  • Café Regis: Closed until further notice.

Hotel services include:

  • The Pollard: Taking reservations.
  • The Yodeler: Taking future reservations, but currently performing annual deep clean until further notice.
  • Red Lodge Inn: Taking reservations.
  • Chateau Rouge: Taking reservations.
  • Rock Creek Resort: Taking reservations.
