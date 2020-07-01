Red Lodge Clay Center working to support BIPOC and LGBTQ+ individuals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Red Lodge Clay Center is working to highlight more people of color and LGBTQ+ artists in response to a growing movement to address racism, bigotry and hate crimes in the U.S.

“We want people to know we are listening, and we are here to help as art advocates,” said founder and executive director, David Hiltner.

The center aims to highlight more Montana Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) artists who have been underrepresented.

“We have more questions than answers right now,” Hiltner said. “We have to address what is happening. Lives are at stake. Complacency and remaining silent condones racism.”

While it is Hiltner’s concern that all the staff and clay center remain safe, the importance to be actively anti-racist is critical during this time.

“In the 14 years the clay center has been open, we have never had an issue here" with racism toward a featured artist, he said. "I feel that Red Lodge is a good community."