Red Lodge Fire Rescue joins the Montana Army National Guard with three of its Blackhawk helicopters and up to 26 personnel in the Red Lodge area this week.

The focus of the training is rescue operations including evacuation, backcountry rescue and hoist rescue.

“Montana Army National Guard’s involvement in search and rescue, flood response and evacuations in our area has been critical over the past few years,” said Red Lodge Fire Rescue Chief Tom Kuntz. “The Guard has responded quickly when we have needed them and is essential to ensuring that we can provide exceptional emergency services.”

Helicopters will be operating out of the Red Lodge airport as well as the lower parking lot at Red Lodge Mountain.

“The training will focus on accessing and rescuing victims in difficult backcountry terrain,” says Assistant Chief and Search and Rescue coordinator, Jon Trapp. “The joint training helps us improve our operations to better serve the public.”

The Montana Army National Guard is establishing a limited air support facility in Billings in order to better support southern and eastern Montana needs.

For more information, please contact Amy Hyfield at Red Lodge Fire Rescue, (406) 446-2320 or amy@redlodgefire.com.