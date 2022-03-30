Red Lodge man acquitted on one felony assault of an infant count faces new trial on second count

A Red Lodge man is facing the possibility of a second trial after he was acquitted on one charge of felony assault on a minor and a hung jury led a Carbon County judge to declare a mistrial on a second charge earlier this month.

Nathan Samuel Polakoff was charged in May 2019 with two counts of felony assault on a minor after police found him holding the naked unconscious body of his girlfriend’s infant son in April that same year, court docs stated. Polakoff pleaded not guilty to both counts later that same month.

Despite filing charges in 2019, Polakoff did not stand trial until March 8, 2022 due to numerous motions and postponements. The three-day trial concluded with a five hour and 17 minute jury deliberation after which the jury voted to acquit Polakoff on count one and its alternative charge, but failed to reach a unanimous verdict on count two leading the judge to declare a mistrial.

On March 17, Carbon County Attorney Alex Nixon requested the judge set a scheduling conference and jury trial on count two, and on March 28, Judge Matthew J. Wald set a tentative jury trial date for Aug. 22.

Neither Polakoff nor Nixon returned calls for comment by press time.

On April 19, 2019, Red Lodge police responded to Polakoff’s residence after a 911 call said an infant was not breathing, charges alleged. When Sgt. Matt Greishop arrived at the residence he saw Polakoff “carrying a naked child." The police sergeant noted the child appeared lifeless at the time. Polakoff told the cop the boy was not breathing, charges alleged.

Greishop laid the boy on the ground and noted shallow breathing before calling for an ambulance. Polakoff told police he and the boy had been in the shower when he noticed the baby wasn’t breathing. Greishop noted Polakoff and the baby were both dry. The boy was taken to a local clinic and eventually flown to Salt Lake City for trauma care where a doctor determined the nine-month-old had two skull fractures, retinal trauma and a brain bleed she believed to be caused by two separate but recent injuries.

But police and doctors began questioning Polakoff’s story while the child was still at the clinic in Red Lodge. Polakoff and his girlfriend said the injuries occurred from a fall off a futon mattress approximately a foot off the ground. Doctors told police the injuries were too severe to have occurred from such a low fall. Instead doctors said the cause of the traumatic brain injury was a quick acceleration and sudden stop. The Salt Lake City doctor would later describe the injuries as consistent with child abuse.

Doctors also told police the infant had been brought into the emergency room the day before for nausea and a bruise to the head.

The boy’s mother told investigators that on April 17, 2019, her son was alone with Polakoff when he fell off the futon. The baby was nauseous and the couple took the boy to the ER. Charges say the doctor treated the boy for flu-like symptoms and sent him home.

Two days later, Polakoff and the boy’s mother were in the kitchen when Polakoff said he heard gurgling and went into the other room to check on the boy. The mother told police she heard a thump and went into the room to find the baby covered in vomit. Polakoff took the baby to the shower to clean him off. While in the bathroom he yelled to the mother the boy wasn’t breathing. The two called 911.

The Salt Lake City doctor told police the boy had two separate skull fractures likely from two distinct injuries but both recent. The baby also suffered a brain bleed and damage to the eyes. The doctor told police the injuries were not consistent with an approximate one foot fall onto a carpeted floor but rather the result of being “violently slammed into something causing an acceleration/deceleration injury with impact. This is consistent with child abuse.”

At the time of the doctor’s report in 2019, the injuries were potentially life-threatening. The doctor said the injuries were “far in excess of what would be expected from falls or accidental trauma,” according to charging documents.

Nixon charged Polakoff with two counts felony assault on a minor—one for the April 17 incident and another for the April 19 incident. Jurors found Polakoff innocent of the April 17 incident. If the new trial occurs, Polakoff faces count two, or the April 19 incident, only. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

