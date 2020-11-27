Red Lodge Mountain opens ski season with pandemic precautions

Wynstin and Maclain Olson had a new piece of ski gear this season – masks.
But new COVID-19 precautions didn’t dampen the Billings kids' enthusiasm for the coming ski season as they arrived at Red Lodge Mountain with their dad, Casey, on Friday.
The Olsons were picking up their season passes and catching a couple runs – “kind of a warm up for the legs and get ready for the season,” Casey Olson said.
It was the first day of the season at the mountain, and business was brisk; the lower parking lot was quickly filling in the morning.
“It has been a fairly busy opening day,” assistant general manager Spencer Weimar said. “This one was the most unsure I was about how an opening day was going to go…I was pleasantly surprised.”
It will be a unique season. Red Lodge and other ski areas across the country have changed how they operate to cope with the pandemic. At Red Lodge, the crowded lodge and personal ski lockers are out. Instead, skiers and snowboarders are being asked to use their vehicle as a base camp, capacity is limited in the mountain’s indoor facilities, and locker rooms are closed. Face coverings are required indoors, around lifts, in outdoor lines, and during lessons.
Officials also recommend buying lift tickets ahead of time because day-of tickets could be limited. There’s no set cap for people on the slopes; weather will likely determine limits.
“Today when it’s 35 and people can go sit out and their tailgate and rest their feet, there’s not really a limit,” Weimar said. “It’ll be a little bit different on those days when it’s negative 10 outside.”
The rules are similar to ski areas in states like Colorado and Oregon. Other areas in Montana have adopted similar, and sometimes more restrictive rules. For example, Bridger Bowl near Bozeman is requiring reservations for all skiers and snowboarders.
While state officials and county health departments have imposed restrictions on some business operations, there haven’t been widespread closures despite continued increases in COVID-19 cases across the state. There’s been no statewide consensus on rules, but an association of ski areas did agree on consistent signage about distancing in lines and wearing masks.
Nonresident skiers and snowboarders contributed nearly $177 million to Montana’s economy in the 2018-19 season and generated 1,970 jobs, according to the University of Montana Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research. The study also showed 43% of all riders were from out of state, with Big Sky, Red Lodge and Whitefish seeing the largest share of nonresidents.
In the parking lot and ticket lines Friday, there was some chatter about lodge limits and no lockers. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, snow was the main topic of discussion.
With the exception of a pair of October snows, it’s been a relatively dry fall so far this year. Red Lodge has relied on snow making to help make its planned opening.
“The snowmakers did a great job of making some more-like-natural-snow, quality snow,” Weimer said.
It was more than enough to have the Olson kids psyched. As 10 and 12 year olds, they’ve each been skiing multiple seasons. Their dad was especially happy to have another option for outdoor recreation.
“It was a bummer last year when they closed,” Casey Olson said. “I think that everybody’s going to abide by the rules and do what’s necessary to keep the lifts spinning.”
Photos: Red Lodge Mountain opens for new season
