Red Lodge Mountain opens ski season with pandemic precautions

Wynstin and Maclain Olson had a new piece of ski gear this season – masks.

But new COVID-19 precautions didn’t dampen the Billings kids' enthusiasm for the coming ski season as they arrived at Red Lodge Mountain with their dad, Casey, on Friday.

The Olsons were picking up their season passes and catching a couple runs – “kind of a warm up for the legs and get ready for the season,” Casey Olson said.

It was the first day of the season at the mountain, and business was brisk; the lower parking lot was quickly filling in the morning.

“It has been a fairly busy opening day,” assistant general manager Spencer Weimar said. “This one was the most unsure I was about how an opening day was going to go…I was pleasantly surprised.”

It will be a unique season. Red Lodge and other ski areas across the country have changed how they operate to cope with the pandemic. At Red Lodge, the crowded lodge and personal ski lockers are out. Instead, skiers and snowboarders are being asked to use their vehicle as a base camp, capacity is limited in the mountain’s indoor facilities, and locker rooms are closed. Face coverings are required indoors, around lifts, in outdoor lines, and during lessons.