Red Lodge welcomes home injured firefighter from stay in Utah burn treatment center

Next in line was Mike Booth, a retired firefighter who had gone through fire recruit training with Steffensen. After Booth let go, he turned around and wiped away tears from beneath his sunglasses as he walked back to his place in the ring of people and first responder vehicles surrounding Steffensen.

After news of the burn-over, Booth wondered if Steffensen would survive, and then he wondered what condition he would be in if he did survive.

"To see him just continue to fight and struggle and make it back here, and then all the people in Salt Lake City who cared for him and the firefighter community here and there that embraced him...It's just who we are. It doesn't matter your politics or what goes on, it's just about humanity and what's the best in humanity," Booth said.

Asked how the hug felt, Booth said it was "the best."

Steffensen briefly addressed the crowd using a microphone. "I've been thinking about this day since when I came out of the coma. And here I am," he said. "And I know your prayers were there."

Before putting the microphone down, Steffensen told people not to leave. "I still need hugs from some of you." He then went on down the line greeting and hugging people.