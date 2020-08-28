 Skip to main content
Red Sand Project event planned

Red Sand Project

Terry Koch spreads red sand at a Red Sand Project event in March. Community members are invited to participate in a Red Sand Project event planned for Sept. 2-3.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Zonta Club of Billings, Holiday Stationstores and the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force invite the community to a Red Sand Project: Billings event taking place at Holiday Stationstores on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 40 million people around the world are trafficked every day. Human trafficking happens in all 50 states and in local communities. Red Sand Project events take place throughout the world in order to visually represent victims of trafficking with red sand poured into sidewalk cracks.

From 7-9 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, volunteers will be at the following Holiday Stationstores to hand out packets of red sand, answer questions and provide information about human trafficking:

  • 4041 Grand Ave.
  • 105 Broadwater Ave.
  • 1212 Mullowney Lane.
  • 1020 Main St.

Community members are invited to join the task force in spreading sand to recognize victims of human trafficking and bring awareness and an end to human trafficking in Montana.

Event participants can learn the dangers and signs of human trafficking, the effects of trafficking on our society and where to ask for help, according to a press release from organizers.

For more information, go to billingszonta.org/redsandproject.

