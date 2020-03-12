Red Sand Project human trafficking awareness events planned

The Red Sand Project invites the community to Red Sand events taking place on March 14 and April 16, to promote awareness of human trafficking.

Community members are invited to Rimrock Mall on Saturday, March 14, where a Red Sand Table will be set up near center court from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In a press release, organizers said they plan to give out red sand, which will be spread along the mall’s front entrance sidewalks as well as in front of the Human Trafficking Awareness banner near JC Penney.

Community members are also invited to join students, legislators, businesses, and local, state and nonprofit organizations at The Red Sand Project’s April 16 human trafficking awareness event taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at MSUB Peaks to Plains Park.

The community will gather to speak out and spread red sand around MSUB campus, to bring awareness to human trafficking and modern-day slavery happening in the community and throughout world. Speakers will include state and local legislators, individuals from nonprofits, community members, and human trafficking victims and survivors.