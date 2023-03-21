Visit Southeast Montana is announcing today that its free, redesigned 2023 travel guide is available for order and download.

The travel guide features Visit Southeast Montana’s “Out Here” marketing campaign, which describes the captivating, wide-open landscapes and unique experiences visitors can enjoy in the 13 counties and two reservations that make up the Visit Southeast Montana tourism region.

The new design incorporates scannable QR codes for visitors to gather additional information and uses a cleaner overall aesthetic with smaller, easier-to-read descriptions for destinations and activities.

“We redesigned the 2023 travel guide with the user in mind, really looking at how people travel and matching the layout to the trip planning process,” said Visit Southeast Montana Director of Marketing Brenda Maas.

The guide also showcases inspirational imagery by local photographers, like Ashton Jones, who hails from Glendive, and Nathan Satran, originally from Forsyth. It includes itineraries and information for visiting the area’s state parks, museums, recreation areas and national monuments, taking scenic drives, and planning activities like stargazing on Montana’s Trail to the Stars and exploring the Montana Dinosaur Trail.

Visit Southeast Montana produces 60,000 copies of the travel guide each year and distributes it to chambers of commerce, convention and visitors bureaus, visitor information centers, hotels, motels and sporting events across Montana and surrounding states, and to individuals who request it from across the United States and Canada to encourage visitors to plan vacations to the region. Bulk orders are also available to tourism partners free of charge.

Call 800-346-1876 to have a free travel guide mailed directly to you or download your copy at www.southeastmontana.com.