Reducing waterfowl deaths at Berkley Pit highlights Audubon talk on Nov. 21

Efforts at the Berkeley Pit in Butte to reduce waterfowl deaths will be the topic of a discussion by Stella Capoccia, an associate professor in the Department of Biology at Montana Technological University.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Mayflower Congregational Church on the corner of Poly and Rehberg. This program is free and open to the public.

Capoccia received her Master’s Degree in Environmental Policy from Clark University and her Ph.D. from Rutgers focusing on wildlife conservation. Her current research involves looking at trends in waterfowl migration to help manage avian protection for the Berkeley Pit.

A former open-pit copper mine, the pit today is an open body of water contaminated with heavy metals.

In 2016 after unusually warm weather resulted in a late fall migration for snow geese, a sudden winter storm in late November forced roughly 60,000 geese to land unexpectedly in the toxic pit's water. More than 3,000 snow geese died.

Since that event, there has been a concentrated effort to better manage the pit with respect to impacts to birds. A team was formed with representatives from industry, government, academia and other organizations (including the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society) in response to that fatal event. The team has been meeting and working diligently since 2016 to better predict waterfowl migration and be ready for another large event. Capoccia is an important part of that effort.