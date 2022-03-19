Reed Point man charged in federal court with trying to have sex with child

A Reed Point man is facing federal charges alleging that he attempted to coerce a minor into sex.

Jacob B. Ramirez, 40, pleaded not guilty March 15 to one count of attempted coercion and enticement in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana. Ramirez is one of at least three men from Billings and the surrounding area indicted in federal court with charges alleging they tried to arrange to have sex with a child.

Yellowstone County prosecutors initially charged Ramirez and eight others with sexual abuse of children in the fall of last year. He spoke with a person online who he believed had a 12-year-old daughter available for sex, according to district court documents. Law enforcement arrested Ramirez in Billings on Oct. 27 after he allegedly made plans to meet up with the father and daughter at a local park.

Ramirez initially pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court last year. County prosecutors dropped the charge March 15, the same day he was indicted in federal court. In both cases, the FBI spearheaded the investigation.

A trial for Ramirez is currently scheduled for May 16. If convicted, Ramirez could be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison and face a $250,000 fine, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided over his arraignment.

Federal prosecutors indicted two other Billings men on coercion and enticement charges earlier this year who had likewise been arrested in the fall of 2021 and charged in Yellowstone County District Court with attempting to arrange for sex with a minor.

Jason Robert Kroepelin, 32, has been charged with attempting to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity, and possession of child sex abuse material. The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force all contributed to the investigation that led to Kroepelin’s arrest, according to a previous statement from the United States Department of Justice.

Thomas Clay Sebastian also pleaded not guilty in federal court to one count of attempting to coerce and entice a person who he thought was a minor into sex. Kroepelin and Sebastian have trials slated for May and June, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.