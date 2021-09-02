Registration deadline for the 2021 Soil Health Bus tour extended

Hosted by the Montana Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, the Soil Health Bus tour will showcase farms and ranches in the Dakotas that have moved to the next level of soil health.

The Soil Health Bus Tour leaves Billings on Sept. 14 at 7:30 a.m. and returns to Billings on Sept. 16 around 7:00 p.m. An additional pickup and drop off point is also available at the Miles City Walmart. The tour starts out in South Dakota at the Dakota Lakes Research Farm in Pierre with Dr. Dwayne Beck and Roy Thompson’s farm near Akaska. The tour moves on to North Dakota with stops at the Menoken Farm east of Bismarck, where you will hear from Jay Fuhrer and Daryl Oswald, the Black Leg Ranch at McKenzie hosted by Jerry Doan, and a session with Jon Stika, author of the “Soil Owner’s Manual” in Dickinson.