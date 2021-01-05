Registration open for Master Gardener Level 2 class

Registration is now open for the MSU Extension Master Gardener Level 2 class. The series will be offered online via the WebEx platform.

Certified Master Gardeners who have completed the Level 1 classes, passed the content exam for level 1, and completed and logged at least 20 hours of volunteer service as a Master Gardener may register for the Level 2 class.

Classes will meet live via WebEx at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 21 through March 1. Each class will be approximately 75 minutes long.

Different MSU Extension specialists will present the class and can answer questions during the evening presentations.

Participants are expected to attend online during scheduled broadcast times. Presentations will be recorded and available online for a short period of time for participants who miss an occasional presentation.

At the end of the series, a proctored Master Gardener Level 2 test will be offered between March 1-31 to obtain certification. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Class costs $85. Registration deadline is Jan. 15, 2021.

For more information or to register, call Amy Grandpre, Yellowstone County horticulture assistant at 256-2828 or go to yellowstone.msuextension.org/horticulture/mastergardener/index.html.

