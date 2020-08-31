 Skip to main content
Registration open for online Master Gardener class

Community members may now sign up for the 2020 Yellowstone County Master Gardener Level 1 class, anytime, online.

The class offers detailed, Montana-based instruction on how get plants to grow their best, fertilizer and water needs, and proper pruning and propagation techniques. Participants can learn the best cultural practices for lawns, vegetable and flower gardens, fruit trees, ornamental trees and shrubs, as well as how to choose the right plants for the area.

The course is a self-paced, self-study format, taught by Montana State University-Bozeman Extension Master Gardener Coordinators. Students will work their way through the 17 modules at their own pace. There is no time limit to complete the course. Cost is $125.

For more information please call the Yellowstone County Extension Office at 256-2828 or go to yellowstone.msuextension.org/horticulture/mastergardener/index.html

According to a press release from the extension office, the Level 2 classes are planned to take place in person during February and March in 2021, observing social distancing. Information and applications for this level are also available on the Yellowstone County Master Gardener webpage.

