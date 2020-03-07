Registration open for 2020 Tour de Fleur

Registration is open for the fifth annual Tour de Fleur, taking place on Sunday, May 3, at Shiloh Crossing.

Women and children are invited to register, and loved ones and supporters are encouraged to join in the festivities by showering participants with petals. Tour de Fleur participants are welcome to arrive with flowers on their bicycles — or they can decorate bikes using some of the flowers available at the event.

Proceeds from the ride benefit the continued community-wide efforts of Billings TrailNet to connect Billings’ bikeways and trails.

According to the event's website, bike decorating and festivities will start at 11 a.m. A 15-mile ride will start at noon, a 5-mile ride will start at 12:15 p.m., and the 1.5-mile children’s ride will start at 12:25 p.m. All children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, and every rider must wear a helmet.

The event will also feature after-ride festivities including live music plus mimosas and refreshments by Levity. Special raffle drawings will be held for prizes including a Linus Dutchi 3 Bike, a Girls Night Out at Neecee's, a Bumps 'n Bundles surprise basket and a Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers gift card. Raffle tickets cost $25 each.