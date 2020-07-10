Relay for Life luminarias to light up Billings West End street

The annual Relay for Life of Yellowstone County will promote hope and celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers, but it'll be with a social distancing twist this year.
In May the Relay for Life crew took a turn to start centering the event on social distancing. The annual commemoration, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, is usually held in-person at the West High School track.
During Friday evening's “Street Edition” relay participants are asked to cruise along 24th Street West from Grand Avenue to Monad Road.
“Our top-of-mind priority was the safety of (cancer) survivors,” said Guinevere Ayers, the Relay for Life of Yellowstone County marketing committee co-chair.
Under state and local health guidance, people are asked to remain 6 feet apart, wear masks when social distancing isn't possible, and not gather in groups of more than 50 people.
Planning around COVID-19 was a challenge, Ayers said.
"It was definitely different this year having to reinvent the event," she said. "It’s been fun but has been a huge team effort across the volunteer steering committee to make this happen."
People can cruise the route any way they like from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday. People can tune into 98.5 The Wolf for a broadcast of the opening ceremony, the survivor ceremony and the luminaria ceremony.
Leading up to the event, there will be a drive-thru donation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 24th Street West and Broadwater Avenue, and at Logan Lane and Main Street.
“We’re encouraging everyone to decorate their car purple,” Ayers said.
People are also encouraged to display team names, and if they’re a survivor or a caregiver. Homes and businesses along the route have also been asked to help decorate.
Sidewalks along the route will be lit up with luminarias. To cover the entire stretch of the cruise between 10,000 and 12,000 luminarias will be needed. In an average year Relay for Life of Yellowstone County usually includes between 7,000 and 8,000 luminarias.
On Tuesday, Ayers said the goal of ten thousand luminarias hadn’t yet been met, but luminarias could be purchased up until the event.
“I think it’ll feel really community-oriented,” Ayers said.
More information about the event, including how to register, can be found on the Relay for Life of Yellowstone County event website.
Last year Relay for Life of Yellowstone County raised $598,000.
