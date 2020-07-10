Relay for Life luminarias to light up Billings West End street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Relay for Life of Yellowstone County will promote hope and celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers, but it'll be with a social distancing twist this year.

In May the Relay for Life crew took a turn to start centering the event on social distancing. The annual commemoration, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, is usually held in-person at the West High School track.

During Friday evening's “Street Edition” relay participants are asked to cruise along 24th Street West from Grand Avenue to Monad Road.

“Our top-of-mind priority was the safety of (cancer) survivors,” said Guinevere Ayers, the Relay for Life of Yellowstone County marketing committee co-chair.

Under state and local health guidance, people are asked to remain 6 feet apart, wear masks when social distancing isn't possible, and not gather in groups of more than 50 people.

Planning around COVID-19 was a challenge, Ayers said.

"It was definitely different this year having to reinvent the event," she said. "It’s been fun but has been a huge team effort across the volunteer steering committee to make this happen."