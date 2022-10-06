‘Remember Me’ is Jane Waggoner Deschner’s monument to lives lived

Jane Waggoner Deschner’s “Remember Me” feels like walking into someone’s living room.

The longtime Billings-based artist’s new exhibition at the Yellowstone Art Museum is filled with icons of domesticity. There are chairs everywhere. There are multiple dollhouses, and the baby dolls to go with them. There’s a tub of baseballs, next to a bowling ball and pins. A trunk overflows with afghan blankets. The room is lit with lamps covered by lampshades made of doilies. The lacy little mats are all over. There's a checker board, and an array of nuts with nutcrackers. There are cigarettes in the ashtrays. It's like the inhabitants of this vibrant space just walked out.

And then there’s the walls. One corner features souvenir plates from various locations in the high plains and mountain west.

But the main attraction is the photos. There are hundreds of them. Maybe thousands. It’s hard to count. There’s so much it’s impossible to quantify it. You’ve just got to experience it.

“It’s supposed to feel like a domestic space,” Deschner said, “to make you feel comfortable.”

It does. But there’s something off. All those beacons of a quiet home life are off in some way. The dollhouses are plastered over inside with paper. In one instance, pages from Dr. Benjamin Spock’s “Baby and Childcare” cover the walls of the miniature household. One dollhouse is full to bursting with baby dolls, naked and shiny in their plastic-ness.

And everything is painted black. The baseballs are black. The bowling pins are black. The picture frames are black. It’s not the darkest shade, but it totally absorbs all light. There are no reflections, no gloss. It’s black. That’s all it is.

Deschner uses black gesso, a simple paint that gives everything a flat appearance. She loves it because it makes everything uniform, important since many of her pieces in “Remember Me” are from thrift stores.

“All of these things have had lives before,” she said. “The paint covers up that, but leaves the shape and sort of the character of it.”

That’s true of everything here. Those photos, the main event, as it were, are also off once you get a close look at them. For one, they’re nearly all portraits. They’re from studios, of folks in their finest outfits posed and looking into the camera.

“There’s a whole bunch of photo collectors out there in the world, and they want the ones that are unique or different or somehow artistic,” Deschner said. “I want all the rest.”

She doesn’t need the photos to be artistic. Because they’re a canvas. She adds the art.

Each photo has a phrase stitched into it. Literally stitched. She sews everything by hand, mapping out where the words will go, and what font she wants to use. She’s tried to stitch using a machine, but the photos are too fragile.

The phrases are pulled from obituaries. The folks in the photographs aren’t the ones from the actual obituaries, because, as Deschner said, “that would be impossible.”

She’s not looking to identify these people. She’s humanizing them, both the ones in the photos and the ones who the obituaries were written about. It’s an act of remembrance, but not specificity. Anyone who sees “Remember Me” can imagine their father or mother in one of the photos. Maybe it’s just a friend. Or maybe it’s you. Either way, there’s a universality here.

Obituaries are funny things. They’re often beautifully written, penned by relatives who might be writers. Or maybe they’ve never written before, but spurred by the moment, discover they have this hidden talent they’ve stuffed down, or just never used. They’re not just about loss. In fact, many are barely about death at all. They’re about life. They document the living, preserve it so it never fully leaves.

Deschner finds her obituaries everywhere. She’ll pull some from the Gazette, her hometown paper. But she loves hunting, too. She’s gets notifications from various different funeral homes. And when she travels, she likes to subscribe to notifications from their local funeral homes “just for fun,” she said.

She’ll collect the interesting ones into note cards and eventually link them up with a photo, one pulled from an extensive collection she’s acquired over the years. She’s had various dealers through the years. One was a photo dealer who sold at a flea market in Chelsea. He’d send Deschner all the photos the collectors didn’t want. There was the Massachusetts antique dealer who mailed her a collection of studio proofs for free because nobody else wanted them. And the bulk of them come from a photographer from La Porte, Indiana. A discerning viewer might even see some old photos of Deschner herself, and her family. These images are from everywhere. They’re of everyone.

The photos, and the obituaries, are mementos from a life lived. They’re evidence that these people once existed, right here in the same world that we all inhabit.

“Remember Me” is full of that evidence.

There’s all those dolls, which presumably were once doted over and cared for. She picked the cigarettes up off the street, after painting over them to make sure they wouldn't smell. And there’s the mountains of doilies, which sit next to a big chest full of afghans. Many of them still have a Goodwill price tag.

She started going to Goodwill and other thrift stores to find frames.

“And then I started seeing things,” she remembered.

First it was the doilies, intricate and beautifully made. Then it was the blankets, which take so much time. This is long, hard work. And after all that, they wound up at Goodwill for $1.99.

This is personal for her. Next to the afghans, there are two cradles, filled with sweaters. Deschner made them for her children when they were little. There are 56 of them in all.

Her kids are grown, now. The sweaters don’t fit. So, here they are.

“When my children were little, that’s when I sewed,” she said. “And then the next day, it was still there. Nobody ate it. Nobody got it dirty. It didn’t disappear or get thrown away. It was evidence. And it was there the next day and the day after that. You made something that proved you’d been there.”

She started on this collection back in 2015, because “that’s when everything seemed like it got awful,” she said.

It’s been on display before in spots around Billings and the country, most prominently at studioLGX, the studio and showroom connected to the house she shares with her husband Jon Lodge on Billings’ north side.

But never like this. The YAM exhibition is enormous, made of two rooms and a hallway. Even then, there are so many things that never made it to this installation. She’s got notebooks full of photos back in her studio. There’s too much evidence to remember everyone. The miracle of life is always balanced out by the specter of disappearance. People and lives will slip through.

But “Remember Me” captures some of them. They’re in here, now. Sit down on one of the chairs and stay awhile. They might have something to say.

“I just want to honor these people,” Deschner said, “and put them in a museum.”