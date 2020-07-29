Remote or in-person school? Billings parents get to choose in draft plan

A draft plan for the upcoming school year would marry both in-person and distance learning for K-12 students in Billings.
Superintendent Greg Upham presented the plan to members of the Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees Wednesday in a meeting that ran nearly three hours. During that time, Upham and other administrators said parents and teachers would have the option to apply for either learning within Billings’ schoolhouses, or from home through a program still in development.
The plan, available on the Billings Public Schools website, embraces the school district’s strategy of a restrictive mode of operation.
“It puts essential workers only in the buildings," Upham said. "No large gatherings, no field trips, no open houses or guest speakers. Anything that creates a mix that we don’t have to have, we don’t want."
An upswing in cases of COVID-19 in Montana has coincided with administrators preparing for the next school year. In the state’s most densely populated school districts, school and health officials are attempting to balance a student’s education with physical health needs of students, teachers and families.
Although the risk for children contracting COVID-19 does exist, they tend to contract it at rates much lower than adults and their symptoms tend to be less severe, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said during the meeting. Less than 6% of all positive cases in Montana, he said, have been among those 19 and younger.
Public comments taken at the beginning of the presentation centered on the concerns of parents and teachers about allowing in-person instruction. Those concerns included whether laptops would be provided for families opting for distanced learning, how classes like band would be organized to keep both children and instructors safe from the possible spread of the virus, and whether PPE would be readily available to both students and staff.
“I do not believe that there is a risk-free option," Felton said during the meeting. "We have to come to peace with the idea that we’re going to manage risk and mitigate risk. We’re not going to eliminate risk."
In Yellowstone County, which leads the state in active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday with 537, a survey by School District 2 showed nearly one-third of 5,800 people who responded as of July 20 preferred remote learning. A similar survey of SD2 staff members conducted by the local teacher’s union showed about one-third of teachers said they could not return to teach in-person by the start of the school year due to their own health or the health of a loved one.
Taking these results into consideration, along with input from RiverStone Health, Upham said the working plan for the next school year will let parents opt for remote learning, with educators assigned to teaching either in-person or digitally.
Applications will be made available on the “Parents” page of the Billings Public School website Friday, and there is no concrete deadline listed. Upham did encourage parents to complete forms for their children, regardless of which platform they prefer, as soon as possible.
While taking questions from board members, Upham said either route entails a commitment for the entire school year. Considering how rapidly the situation with the virus changes however, that commitment will remain negotiable.
For those students who will be learning remotely, the school district is currently a learning model to address complaints from both teachers and students. Those issues include creating a set school day, and allowing students to select classes that grant credit for courses that may be available only inside of a classroom environment, such as labs and vocational courses.
“We’re still trying to define what a normal school day would look like,” said Becky Carlson, an assistant principal at Medicine Crow Middle School and one of several people currently finalizing the school district’s remote learning program.
Breakfasts and lunches will also be provided for those learning from home, and will be distributed to local sites daily for families to pick up, Upham said.
For those returning to classrooms in Billings, changes will include twice-daily room sanitizing, requiring people wear masks, and social distancing in seating arrangements. For those enrolled in choir, Plexiglas will separate the instructor and pianist from students. Band students will have instrument bags and bell horns provided for them to help halt any possible spread of the disease.
In a meeting held earlier in the day by the Billings Public Schools Budget Committee, data shows that the outbreak of COVID-19 saved Billings elementary and high schools $725,000. The savings came from costs that normally go toward utilities like busing students and paying substitute teachers.
School District 2 in Billings has received two allotments from the governor’s office since the outbreak of COVID-19 to spend, with the most recent being $7.3 million July 21. Along with those funds needing to go toward expenses directly tied to the outbreak, such as acquiring PPE and hiring more employees to ensure that students receive their education safely, the governor’s office has also required that the most recent allotment be spent by Dec. 31.
The priority will be keeping schools sanitized and bolstering personnel, Upham said. Officials expect those funds will be available in early August.
The district is planning for a long response.
“Is the virus going to be gone in December? I don’t think it will be, and we’re going to have to deal with it until next summer,” Upham said.
This meeting occurred via Zoom online. The next board meeting will be held at the Lincoln Center Aug. 17. It's the first to be held in person in months, and it will be open to the public.
