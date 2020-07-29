Remote or in-person school? Billings parents get to choose in draft plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A draft plan for the upcoming school year would marry both in-person and distance learning for K-12 students in Billings.

Superintendent Greg Upham presented the plan to members of the Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees Wednesday in a meeting that ran nearly three hours. During that time, Upham and other administrators said parents and teachers would have the option to apply for either learning within Billings’ schoolhouses, or from home through a program still in development.

The plan, available on the Billings Public Schools website, embraces the school district’s strategy of a restrictive mode of operation.

“It puts essential workers only in the buildings," Upham said. "No large gatherings, no field trips, no open houses or guest speakers. Anything that creates a mix that we don’t have to have, we don’t want."

An upswing in cases of COVID-19 in Montana has coincided with administrators preparing for the next school year. In the state’s most densely populated school districts, school and health officials are attempting to balance a student’s education with physical health needs of students, teachers and families.