Renowned political scientist to present European views of American politics

Montana State University Billings is hosting renowned political scientist and Fulbright scholar Miro Hacek, Ph.D., from the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. Hacek will conduct a presentation regarding European Union citizens' perspectives on the United States and its politics.
The presentation takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. on MSU Billings campus in the Library Building, Room 148. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Professor Miro Hacek is a professor in the Department of Political Science at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia. In 2002, he was a Fulbright S-I-R Fellow at Black Hills State University and has also been a visiting professor to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Johannesburg, Hong Kong Baptist University, South Dakota State University, Hughes Hall at the University of Cambridge, and De Montfort University in the United Kingdom. He is editor-in-chief of the international Journal of Comparative Politics and has published many scientific articles, papers, and books in the Slovenian and English languages.