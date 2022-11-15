Renowned political scientist to present European views of American politics

Professor Miro Hacek is a professor in the Department of Political Science at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia. In 2002, he was a Fulbright S-I-R Fellow at Black Hills State University and has also been a visiting professor to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Johannesburg, Hong Kong Baptist University, South Dakota State University, Hughes Hall at the University of Cambridge, and De Montfort University in the United Kingdom. He is editor-in-chief of the international Journal of Comparative Politics and has published many scientific articles, papers, and books in the Slovenian and English languages.