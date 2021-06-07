Repairs to Billings canal continue after flooding; water could flow again this week

Work continued Monday to repair part of the bank of the Billings Bench Water Association Canal where it was damaged by overflowing water Sunday that caused flooding to some residences in Billings.
The ditch, which is relied upon by Yellowstone County irrigators, was drained on Sunday in the aftermath of the flooding. BBWA Board President Jim Stott said Monday afternoon he hopes that water can start flowing through the canal again within a few days.
That process will be gradual as the can is brought slowly up to full depth, Stott said. He also said that monitoring on the ditch will be increased as water starts flowing again.
Stott said on Sunday the overflowing water was caused by a blockage near a tunnel connected to the ditch close to where it goes underneath the Rimrocks. A BBWA ditch rider making his normal rounds checking water levels at 6 a.m. Sunday noticed elevated water height in the ditch, which set off a series of events culminating in an excavator machine being used to remove the blockage to stop the flooding.
The Castlerock Excavation machine was nearby for a city of Billings hillside stabilization project that BBWA and Billings officials have said they don't believe is connected to the blockage.
"If we had had to mobilize an excavator and get it up there, it might have been too late," Stott said.
Gary Davis, another BBWA board member, said on Sunday that there was risk of 10 times as much damage had the overflow gone on much longer. The city had begun getting calls of flooding by 7:15 a.m. The blockage was reported to be removed at about 8:30 a.m.
As for the actual cause of the blockage, that remained unknown Monday and Stott reiterated that he's unsure whether or not it can be determined conclusively what caused it.
"As far as the obstruction that was in front of the tunnel, we just don't know. When that water rushed out of there it took everything with it," Stott said, describing how pressurized water was released with the obstruction's removal.
An engineer for BBWA was also dispatched on Monday to the area near where the obstruction was found to assess the situation, according to Stott.
Stott said there's still no evidence that a hillside soil stabilization project undertaken by the city near the tunnel entrance is connected to the blockage.
City of Billings Administrator Chris Kukulski said the stabilization project is roughly 100 yards south of the ditch.
"It don't think anybody can say with absolute certainty there was no impact on each other, but they really do appear to be two completely separate deals." Kukulski said.
As for liability, Kukulski said he couldn't be absolutely certain, but at this point he doesn't see a way in which the city could be held liable for damages caused by the flooding. Stott said that BBWA had contacted its insurance company to tell them what happened Sunday.
On the cost of ditch repairs, Stott did not have an estimate Monday, but said the costs will likely fall short of what the BBWA thought might be necessary. The area where water was overflowing Sunday is the same area where a ditch breakage happened in the 1930s, according to Stott.
A concrete lining, or flume as Stott called it, was installed after the 1937 ditch break and workers on Monday discovered that concrete pier supports had also been installed beneath the flume. Those appeared to be in good shape, negating the need to put concrete under the flume for support, according to Stott.
"So we are in there backfilling it with dirt, compacting the dirt all in and around it, and that process is probably going to be about complete today," Stott said.
Donnes Construction, the company working on the repairs, also pulled out the excavator that fell into an area it was trying to shore up Sunday near the overflow site. The operator was able to get out safely Sunday after the soil collapse, Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley said on Sunday.
The primary area affected by the flooding stretched from south of the ditch to Eighth Avenue North between North 19th Street and North 22nd Street. The most extensive damage was reported along Burnstead Drive. Sunday morning some people were advised to evacuate for up to 24 hours, but by 6 p.m. the Billings Fire Department determined the area was safe due to lower water levels in the ditch.
Assessments of property damage caused by the flooding were also ongoing Monday. The Red Cross of Montana reported it was in contact with a total of 27 people, including some from the Rimrock Apartments, who were affected by the flooding. Some of those people received things like food, water and blankets, but no one sheltered with the Red Cross, according to Matthew Ochsner, regional communication director for the Red Cross in Montana and Idaho.
Of the people Red Cross has contacted they have reports of about 10 apartments with significant flooding damage, including basement apartments where water depth ranged from ankle deep to up to 3 feet deep.
Ochsner said no one sheltered with the Red Cross Sunday night and that his agency was conducting its own damage assessments to determine how it should support people affected by the flooding.
Alan Lees, a real estate broker and officer in the corporation that owns the Madison Apartments and Highland Apartments said he was aware of damage to some of the Madison units on the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive and that there were plans Monday to send a restoration crew in and that additional work would likely need to be done to check on moisture levels to identify issues that might not be visible to the naked eye.
The damage to at least one of those units appeared to be extensive. Lees said water had saturated the apartment and had gone through the living room and into the bedroom.
Ochsner with the Red Cross said that in terms of the number of people needing assistance Sunday it was a relatively big event for his organization in Billings. "We respond to hundreds of disasters across Montana throughout the year and most of those are single family home fires," he said.
The Red Cross does also respond to things like multi-unit apartment fires and is in the process of gearing up for wildfire season. As for when the Red Cross will know how what kind of help they are willing to offer those affected by the flooding, Ochsner said it's too soon to say.
"There's a lot of moving pieces and we are also trying to get a hold of the building manager, and that's one of the first steps. I don't want to project a guess for how long that's going to be, but it could take a little bit though," he said.