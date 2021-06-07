Repairs to Billings canal continue after flooding; water could flow again this week

As for liability, Kukulski said he couldn't be absolutely certain, but at this point he doesn't see a way in which the city could be held liable for damages caused by the flooding. Stott said that BBWA had contacted its insurance company to tell them what happened Sunday.

On the cost of ditch repairs, Stott did not have an estimate Monday, but said the costs will likely fall short of what the BBWA thought might be necessary. The area where water was overflowing Sunday is the same area where a ditch breakage happened in the 1930s, according to Stott.

A concrete lining, or flume as Stott called it, was installed after the 1937 ditch break and workers on Monday discovered that concrete pier supports had also been installed beneath the flume. Those appeared to be in good shape, negating the need to put concrete under the flume for support, according to Stott.

"So we are in there backfilling it with dirt, compacting the dirt all in and around it, and that process is probably going to be about complete today," Stott said.

Donnes Construction, the company working on the repairs, also pulled out the excavator that fell into an area it was trying to shore up Sunday near the overflow site. The operator was able to get out safely Sunday after the soil collapse, Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley said on Sunday.