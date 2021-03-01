Report finds that Billings Police needs more staffing, larger facilities

A national policing study has concluded that the Billings Police Department is overworked, understaffed and lacks adequate facilities.
The Center for Public Safety Management performed its study on Billings Police using data collected from 2019 and presented its findings to the Billings City Council at its meeting Monday night.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John also spoke at the meeting, responding to the study's findings and explaining what the department was working on. He called the study "brutally candid" and said it has given the department plenty to work on.
The study made 100 recommendations for the department, a number that's inline with studies of other departments similar in size to Billings, said Wayne Hiltz, a retired deputy police chief, senior associate with CPSM and one of the report's authors.
"Three common themes that speak to operational challenges facing the department (are) facilities, or lack thereof; insufficient staffing at both mid-level supervisory and line levels; and organizational structure," the report stated. "Each of these has a significant and adverse impact on operational efficiency and effectiveness, and ultimately, the quality of life for the business community, residents, and visitors of the City of Billings."
The report made note that Billings has a "very good, solid department," Hiltz said, but he added that it's an "overtaxed department."
Billings' high crime rate has left Billings Police stretched thin, which has a direct impact on how efficient the department can operate.
The solution isn't necessarily more cops on the street, Hiltz said. What the department lacks is mid-level supervisors, the layer between officers on the beat and top level management.
"The shortage of mid-level supervisors is very troubling," Hiltz said.
Many of the recommendations called for by the study highlight issues on which the police department is already working, St. John said. The department has long juggled a staffing shortage and has worked on finding ways to fill those vacancies within the budget it has.
Last fall, the community passed a $12 million public safety mill levy, replacing an $8 million levy that had been in place since 2004.
Outside staffing and facilities, the study recommended the department update and revise its use-of-force policy, something with which BPD is currently engaged.
In terms of inadequate facilities, city council has been working on finding a new home the department for a few years.
The study follows a community survey evaluating Billings' perceptions of its police department. The survey found that Billings residents gave the Billings Police Department generally high marks, but rated the city’s crime problems worse than average.