Report finds that Billings Police needs more staffing, larger facilities

A national policing study has concluded that the Billings Police Department is overworked, understaffed and lacks adequate facilities.

The Center for Public Safety Management performed its study on Billings Police using data collected from 2019 and presented its findings to the Billings City Council at its meeting Monday night.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John also spoke at the meeting, responding to the study's findings and explaining what the department was working on. He called the study "brutally candid" and said it has given the department plenty to work on.

The study made 100 recommendations for the department, a number that's inline with studies of other departments similar in size to Billings, said Wayne Hiltz, a retired deputy police chief, senior associate with CPSM and one of the report's authors.