Montana’s Republican legislators took extraordinary measures Friday to ban regulation of greenhouse gasses, a move intended to nullify a court order against state regulators and NorthWestern Energy.

On a party-line vote, House Republicans suspended the deadline for new bills and added House Bill 971, which bans “an evaluation of greenhouse gas emissions, or corresponding impacts to the climate in the state or beyond the state’s borders.”

In caucus before the vote, House Republicans said immediate action was necessary to undo an April 7 District Court ruling against the Department of Environmental Quality because it “failed to take a hard look concerning two environmental issues,” carbon dioxide emissions and light pollution.

District Judge Michael Moses ordered work at the power plant stop until DEQ reviewed both environmental risks, after which DEQ will have to decide whether permitting the plant warrants a detailed environmental impact statement, or the lighter touch of an environmental assessment.

The bill was scheduled for a hearing on Monday before the House Natural Resources Committee. Rep. Joshua Kassmier, a Fort Benton Republican, is the bill’s sponsor.

The legislation is one of several bills introduced this legislative session to plow the regulatory road for the fossil fuel industry in general and NorthWestern Energy specifically.

Other laws prevent local governments from determining where pipelines and power plants are located, or diminish the voting clout of city residents. The power to control the budget of the Montana Consumer Counsel, a constitutionally created customer advocate on utility matters, is also being assigned to the Republican majority.

In addition to the Laurel power plant, NorthWestern Energy is doubling the coal power in its portfolio, becoming the only utility in the nation to expand its coal portfolio as the power becomes less economical.

In a separate proceeding Friday, in which NorthWestern Energy is seeking a 28% rate increase for residential electric customers, the company’s vice president of supply described the impact of its greenhouse gases on climate change as immeasurable.