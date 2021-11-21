Resale runs in the family at Underground Fashion Exchange

Lackman’s clothing collection has been sourced from her own wardrobe, as well as her daughter’s clothing from the past five years. She has also hits estate and garage sales, auctions and thrift stores, looking for quality clothing to resell with a focus on brands like Levi's, Carhart, Pendleton, and designer jeans, as well as unique and one-of-a-kind finds in the used bins.

“It’s important to me,” said Lackman. “There’s too much stuff in the world. When you go all over the world and you live in Seoul … what they have to do with their garbage and how it’s separated. That’s their law, you don’t get a chance to just throw things away. I just want to recycle everything.”

“Fast fashion” has become one of the world’s largest producers of waste, and on average a person in the U.S. will throw away more than 80 pounds of clothing each year. Unwanted clothing piles up in landfills and even textile recyclers, who ship the materials overseas, adding to global waste.

For Lackman, finding discarded gems is part of the fun. “There’s nothing like a good find and something cool that I think someone else would enjoy,” she said. “I can’t even afford (to purchase new) some of the clothes that I have.”