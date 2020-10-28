Rescue Mission receives $6M in federal aid and a deadline to match it

On Friday, the Montana Rescue Mission learned it had been awarded $6.4 million in federal low-income housing tax credits.

It was an exciting moment, but one tempered with the need to quickly act. MRM will lose the federal money if it can't match those dollars with an additional $6.4 million raised in the next 12 months by outside donors.

Matt Lundgren, executive director of the MRM, knows it's a big ask of the community but he's confident people and organizations here will step up. An estate donation with other gifts has already brought in roughly $1 million, leaving another $5.4 million to be raised.

"This community is generous," he said. And this project, he added, "will set us up for the future."

On Tuesday morning, Lundgren met with Robert Marbut, who heads the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness for the Trump administration, to talk about the shelter mission's and its new MRM Unified Campus project.

The mission's ambitious plan for its Unified Campus essentially rebuilds the shelter and its services from the ground up, and includes space for the homeless and transient population as well as affordable, low-income housing.