Rescue Mission rolls out Thanksgiving dinner despite the pandemic

Several dozen people lined up on South 29th Street just before noon on Thanksgiving Day, while inside what used to be the Montana Rescue Mission Bargain Center, masked volunteers prepared slices of pie and arranged tables.
Just before the doors opened, Executive Director Matt Lundgren guided the volunteers on how dinner would be served under COVID-19 conditions. Like runners in a restaurant, they would ask those coming in to take their seat, bring a plate of food and ask what they’d like to drink, and what kind of pie they wanted.
“We’ve been doing this for 75 years. We’ve got it handled,” Lundgren told the Gazette Thursday morning.
With nearly 4,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County as of Thursday, extra effort has been put into providing the annual meals from the MRM and the Billings Food Bank. Just as when the MRM adjusted its programs at the start of the pandemic to better serve an at-risk population in Billings, the organization has spread meals out over three separate locations.
At the MRM Men’s Shelter, several people had already taken their seats by 11 a.m., all of them residents. Sitting two to a table, volunteers brought plates of turkey dinners and cups of egg nog or punch to each man. From the kitchen, food cooked by residents came to tables at the men’s shelter, the former bargain center and to the MRM’s Women and Children’s Shelter on 1st Avenue North.
Those coming in for dinner were served in groups of less than 25 at a time.
With 50 turkeys to cook, Lundgren, the executive director of the MRM, anticipated serving anywhere from 200-400 people by the end of the day. In years past, he said the MRM has served as many as 600 people on Thanksgiving. Food for the day came courtesy of local retailers like Costco, which has long been a partner of the organization.
Along with donations of food, placemats set at each table marked a donation of $2.25 made from Billings residents to help pay for each plate. Each placemat contained a personal message from each donor such as Gail, who wrote, “May only the best come your way. Best of luck.”
With the rise of positive cases of COVID-19 has come a higher demand on MRM. On Tuesday night, Lundgren said 75 men were staying at the shelter, and the Women and Children’s Shelter has been seeing similar numbers of between 60-80 people. Families seeking shelter, Lundgren said, have made up a large portion of those looking to the MRM for help.
The Montana Eviction Intervention Project, which provides financial assistance for Montana residents facing eviction through CARES Act funding, will come to an end Dec. 30. Lundgren said his organization is bracing for more residents when that happens.
“We’re seeing a 30% increase in residents compared to last year…Not only are we getting people who have been impacted by COVID, but we also had an early winter this year,” Lundgren said.
At the end of October, the MRM was awarded $6.4 million in federal low-income housing tax credits. That award will be put toward the Unified Shelter Campus, a complete renovation of the building at Minnesota Avenue and South 29th Street that will include space for men, women and families, along with affordable apartments.
