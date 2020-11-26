Rescue Mission rolls out Thanksgiving dinner despite the pandemic

Several dozen people lined up on South 29th Street just before noon on Thanksgiving Day, while inside what used to be the Montana Rescue Mission Bargain Center, masked volunteers prepared slices of pie and arranged tables.

Just before the doors opened, Executive Director Matt Lundgren guided the volunteers on how dinner would be served under COVID-19 conditions. Like runners in a restaurant, they would ask those coming in to take their seat, bring a plate of food and ask what they’d like to drink, and what kind of pie they wanted.

“We’ve been doing this for 75 years. We’ve got it handled,” Lundgren told the Gazette Thursday morning.

With nearly 4,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County as of Thursday, extra effort has been put into providing the annual meals from the MRM and the Billings Food Bank. Just as when the MRM adjusted its programs at the start of the pandemic to better serve an at-risk population in Billings, the organization has spread meals out over three separate locations.