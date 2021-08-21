Residential building boom in Billings biggest since 2013

Expanding the lot coverage allowance makes it easier for residents to remodel and add additions to their homes, which is what appears to be happening, Friday said.

The increased number of remodeling permits has also had an impact on the neighborhoods where the work is being done, something zoning coordinator Nicole Cromwell calls an added benefit.

From March to July, 53% of all residential addition permits were issued to homes built before 1960. By comparison, from March to July last year, 31% of residential addition permits were issued to homes built before 1960.

"Re-investment in Billings neighborhoods is happening at a brisk pace," Cromwell said by email. "Re-investments will help sustain and increase property values in these neighborhoods."

The remodeling work on existing homes has added nearly $4 million dollars in value to Billings' older neighborhoods, she said.

Along with the remodeling work, the city also has seen its overall property values increase with all the new construction. New residential construction has added over $102 million of property value to the city's tax base, Cromwell said.