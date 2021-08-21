Residential building boom in Billings biggest since 2013

Billings has seen more residential construction so far this year than it has since 2013.
Specifically, Billings issued 325 construction building permits in the first half of 2021, more than in any other year of the last decade except for 2013.
"We were pretty surprised," said Wyeth Friday, director of planning for the city.
It's been a busy summer for builders but city officials weren't expecting once-in-a-decade numbers.
Builders right now are backlogged on projects, labor is scarce, lots are pricey, and building materials are still costly, Kimberly Welzenbach, executive officer at Home Builders Association of Billings said last week.
But enough demand in the market has kept builders busy at record levels. The new construction adds over 340 new dwelling units to the city — 225 single family homes and 116 new townhomes or apartments.
The large number of building permits issued by the city has become another data point illustrating just how significant the year's housing boom is for Billings.
Since April, the city has ranked among the top housing markets in the country. In July, the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com ranked Billings No. 1 in the nation on its Emerging Housing Markets Index, citing the city's "affordability and appeal to remote workers."
The boom is due to a number of factors.
Driving much of the market has been out-of-state home buyers who land on Billings because of its relatively affordable house prices and its big city amenities tucked into a sparsely populated state.
Many of these buyers pay in cash, sometimes tens of thousands of dollars over asking price. That's created a scarcity of inventory — few houses have been on the market because when they pop up they sell so fast.
The lack of inventory might be one of the reasons building permits have dramatically increased this year — builders are working quickly to meet a demand for more housing, Friday said.
But another factor in the building boom could be Project Re:Code, the city's overhaul of its zoning codes.
"It's certainly not slowing anyone down," Friday said.
So far this year, the city has issued 153 remodeling permits for additions and remodels of existing residential homes, keeping pace with the rate of new building permits the city has issued.
Re:Code created new residential housing zones and with it expanded the percentage of the lot on which a structure could be built. The old zoning code allowed for only 30% lot coverage; Re:Code changed that to 60% or 40% depending on the residential zone.
Expanding the lot coverage allowance makes it easier for residents to remodel and add additions to their homes, which is what appears to be happening, Friday said.
The increased number of remodeling permits has also had an impact on the neighborhoods where the work is being done, something zoning coordinator Nicole Cromwell calls an added benefit.
From March to July, 53% of all residential addition permits were issued to homes built before 1960. By comparison, from March to July last year, 31% of residential addition permits were issued to homes built before 1960.
"Re-investment in Billings neighborhoods is happening at a brisk pace," Cromwell said by email. "Re-investments will help sustain and increase property values in these neighborhoods."
The remodeling work on existing homes has added nearly $4 million dollars in value to Billings' older neighborhoods, she said.
Along with the remodeling work, the city also has seen its overall property values increase with all the new construction. New residential construction has added over $102 million of property value to the city's tax base, Cromwell said.
Friday isn't sure what will happen with demand in the housing market as summer turns to fall. Most everything that's happened to the market this year has been something of a surprise and so most experts in the city expect the rest of the year may be surprising as well.