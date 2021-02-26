Residents asked to help stop spread of deadly rabbit disease

If you see a sick or dead domestic or wild rabbit in your yard or neighborhood, be cautious.

There’s an outbreak of rabbit hemorrhagic disease circulating in Yellowstone County that is highly contagious and almost always fatal to the animal. What’s more, the disease seems to be dangerously easy to spread and has been confirmed as the cause of death for 40 rabbits.

That’s why Dave Pauli, program manager of wildlife conflict resolution for the Humane Society of the United States, is cautioning people to do a yard search. By looking under sheds, or anywhere else a rabbit may go to die, homeowners may be able to help slow the spread of the disease.

“If we’re lucky it can be contained,” he said.

Anyone finding a dead rabbit should double bag it and dispose of it in a garbage can. The disease does not infect humans. However, predators such as dogs, coyotes or even raptors can move the illness around if they consume an infected rabbit and shed its fur through their feces. That’s one reason for disposing of dead rabbits in garbage cans rather than burying them.

The most recently recorded outbreaks of rabbit hemorrhagic disease have taken place far from Montana, including Quebec and Texas, Pauli said. So how the disease showed up here is a mystery.

