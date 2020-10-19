Residents at Golden Meadows mobile home park lose water service

Roughly 400 residents at Golden Meadows mobile home park in Billings were without water Sunday afternoon and most of the day Monday.

Managers at the park are hopeful water will be restored by the end of the day Monday. Golden Meadows has hired a contractor to fix the water break.

"It's been 30 hours so far," said resident Bob Lietaert, adding that he's holding up alright.

Only a portion of the park, which sits at King Avenue West and West 32nd Street, was without water. Lietaert said he had a few gallons of water on hand but now he's down to one. Having no water complicates life quickly, he said.

"You can't really do anything," Lietaert said.

The water break was inside the park, so Golden Meadows is working to fix it, not the City of Billings. Golden Meadows was recently purchased by Havenpark Communities, a national mobile home park management company based in Orem, Utah.

Lietaert has lived at Golden Meadows since 2003 and has been in his current home since 2009. Issues pop up from time to time, he said, but he's never been without water like this.

He's doing "fair," he said. But he's hoping the park gets the water back on by the end of the day.

