Citizens suing Billings over what they call an "illegal tax" on water, waste and sewer bills have responded to the city’s claim that the lawsuit doesn’t meet legal requirements to receive class action certification.
The case started when seven Billings residents sued the city, arguing the franchise fee was essentially an illegal tax and that by charging it, the city violated their rights.
In April, Cascade County District Judge Gregory Pinski, granted class action status to the plaintiffs, which grew the claimant pool from seven people to roughly 35,000.
Billings started charging the fees in 1992 — 4% for water and wastewater services and 5% for solid waste disposal. The city ended the practice in summer 2018.
The class designation granted in August moved the lawsuit one step closer to a hearing and, depending on the final ruling, could mean the city will be responsible for compensating nearly 35,000 residents who have been charged franchise fees.
In August the city of Billings filed its brief challenging the lawsuit. Attorneys for the city argued the case doesn’t meet the legal requirements to receive class certification and asked the Montana Supreme Court to reverse the decision.
Some of the claims are barred by statute of limitations, the city argues. In a response filed to the challenge on Monday the plaintiffs did not object to modifying the starting date of the class from 2010 to 2014.
But the response maintains that long-time ratepayers don't forfeit their rights to recover recently paid fees.
The city also maintains its setting of rates is protected by legislative immunity. Montana law prohibits a governmental body from being sued over its policies.
However, the plaintiffs argue the rate setting should not have immunity, because the damages to the taxpayers were caused by imposing the policy, not enacting the policy.
The city also continues to argue the fees issue is moot because the city ceased the practice in 2018.
Attorneys for the seven plaintiffs argue the city of Billings has a long history of imposing illegal sales taxes, and said the city has not provided evidence saying it would permanently cease future illegal taxation, but argues the city would reinstate its “fees” if the lawsuit were dismissed.