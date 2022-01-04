Residents of Off the Streets shelter forced out after sewage leak

During last week’s freezing temperatures, Billings’ low-barrier homeless shelter had to close because of a sewage leak, according to administrators who work there.
Organizers of the Off the Streets shelter began immediately searching for locations to move upwards of 85 people. Within three hours, they had found new spaces to keep guests warm and fed — for now.
“We knew we probably couldn’t keep doing [temporary repairs] for very long, but this latest one, this sewage leak on Thursday, we really can’t fundamentally go back to that building anytime soon and maybe not at all,” said Kari Boiter, executive director of Continuum of Care.
Off The Streets is a last-resort shelter set up in fall of 2020 by COC, a group of more than 20 local organizations that assist, manage or treat members of the vulnerable and transient populations in Billings. The shelter is housed in the former Western Inn downtown.
The building became uninhabitable after the leak, said Boiter. HomeFront, formally known as Housing Authority, owns the motel and was unable to provide comment in time for publication.
Several groups have agreed to temporarily house displaced residents, including First Congregational United Church of Christ, the Crisis Center, Montana Rescue Mission, and the First Christian Church.
The Crisis Center is among the first to evaluate people in order to connect them to the appropriate service, and to make sure guests are not a danger to themselves or others, said Boiter.
Groups have so far committed to help through next weekend, she said. “We definitely need to have a permanent location where we wouldn’t necessarily need to set up and break down every night because it’s a heavy lift,” she said.
MRM housed 18 people for the first night and seven people for the next three nights, she said. MRM did not respond to calls for this article.
Lisa Harmon is the senior pastor at the Congregational Church. She said she has slept better since agreeing to house guests in the church basement. “I don’t have to think about the sewage and plumbing — all the things that could have displaced them in the middle of the night,” she said. Harmon previously served as chair of the mayor’s committee on homelessness.
While spaces like the church are accessible to staff and guests with the help of COC vans, they have lost the ability to isolate guests in defense against COVID-19.
“We might have the ability to put up some partitions if a family needed to be a little separate, but that’s not going to be a COVID protocol, so we’re really going to have to count on the hospitals to take those folks and figure out a solution,” said Boiter, adding that she is working to find a supply of masks.
In November, the shelter received $100,000 from the SCL Health Montana Mission Fund and the Montana Community Foundation.
Boiter has said that such support helped to extend the operational life of the shelter. Last month, she predicted that funding would dry up on Jan. 31, at which point the COC would look to transition that shelter into something more permanent.
COC also received $450,000 federal Community Development Block Grant money designated to maintain the motel’s boiler throughout the winter, which has needed frequent and expensive repair, and to eventually install more modern heating and cooling units in individual rooms.
It is unclear what will become of the former Western Inn at this time.
“As long as we keep responding to emergencies, it keeps us from moving forward into a permanent [building]. But, for now, a seasonal, low-barrier shelter and then seeing if that may be able to continue month to month, or maybe we don’t need it in the warmest months, I think we probably do,” said Boiter.
The First Christian Church has housed guests as part of the COC’s organization.
“We’re keeping folks as safe as we can but there’s no progress being made for them in terms of getting into a better situation, like health services and trying to get jobs. None of that can happen without a stable place to be at night,” said Jeromy Emerling, pastor at First Christian who has also historically helped the cause of homeless people.