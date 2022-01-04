Residents of Off the Streets shelter forced out after sewage leak

The Crisis Center is among the first to evaluate people in order to connect them to the appropriate service, and to make sure guests are not a danger to themselves or others, said Boiter.

Groups have so far committed to help through next weekend, she said. “We definitely need to have a permanent location where we wouldn’t necessarily need to set up and break down every night because it’s a heavy lift,” she said.

MRM housed 18 people for the first night and seven people for the next three nights, she said. MRM did not respond to calls for this article.

Lisa Harmon is the senior pastor at the Congregational Church. She said she has slept better since agreeing to house guests in the church basement. “I don’t have to think about the sewage and plumbing — all the things that could have displaced them in the middle of the night,” she said. Harmon previously served as chair of the mayor’s committee on homelessness.

While spaces like the church are accessible to staff and guests with the help of COC vans, they have lost the ability to isolate guests in defense against COVID-19.