Residents voice opposition to planned apartment development on Billings Elks Lodge site

Residents expressed frustration Tuesday night over a developer's plans to erect a new apartment complex on the Elks Lodge property in central Billings.
The city's zoning commission unanimously approved the zone change for the property during their Tuesday meeting, which drew out roughly 60 people, 18 of whom spoke in opposition to the zone change request.
That zone change will now go before the Billings City Council as a recommendation for final approval at its Feb. 28 meeting.
"It's uncalled for," said Sharon Wedge, who lives in the neighborhood. "We have no need for high-rise apartments."
Her sentiments were echoed by the other speakers. Many expressed concern about the impact a large apartment complex would have on neighborhood parking, traffic volume and pedestrian safety.
All were valid concerns, commissioners said, although they reminded those speaking that the commission's concern was the request for the zone change. Consideration of the plans, which have yet to be formally drawn up, will come at a later stage in the process.
The sale of the Elks Lodge property is contingent on the zone change being approved; the property has been on the market for three years.
Thrive Development is the buyer and requested the zone change to allow the construction of townhouses and apartments and to keep the Elks Tennis Center.
The whole 8-acre parcel is currently zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1, which allows for commercial and residential development. Thrive is proposing to break up the parcel into three parts, with each zoned for a specific use.
The stretch of land along Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets west would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 1, which allows for the development of townhouses and duplexes of up to four units. Right now that property is the Elks Lodge parking lot.
Behind the parking lot where the lodge now sits, and the property behind it as it stretches down 10th Street West to Yellowstone Avenue, would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 3, which allows for the development of apartment complexes with five or more units and up to four stories tall.
The Tennis Center would remain zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1.
Jeff Kanning with Collaborative Design Architects is working with Thrive on the development and told the zoning commission they have yet to determine how many apartments will be built on the property.
In a neighborhood meeting in December, Thrive stated that its plan is to build between 200 and 250 rental units — the only way to make the development financially feasible.
Kanning said the zone change pulling the two neighborhood mixed uses from Corridor Mixed Use 1 will bring stability to the area.
"This gives more predictable growth and (an idea of) what to expect," he said, referring the wide range of commercial ventures allowed within Corridor Mixed Use 1 zoning.
Larry Farrell, who owns a home next door to his son on Yellowstone Avenue just to the southeast of the Elks property, told the zoning commission the impact that a high-density apartment complex would have on the neighborhood will be significant.
"I'm worried about the value of our two homes," he said. "And parking. Are they gonna park in front of my house?"
Nicole Cromwell, the city's zoning coordinator, said an apartment complex built in Neighborhood Mixed Use 3 is required to provide one and a half parking spots for every unit.
Along with the parking requirements, if City Council approves the zone change at the end of the month, Thrive will start the master plan process. That, in part, requires the company to perform a traffic impact study and to address storm water mitigation and other street frontage requirements.