Residents voice opposition to planned apartment development on Billings Elks Lodge site

Thrive Development is the buyer and requested the zone change to allow the construction of townhouses and apartments and to keep the Elks Tennis Center.

The whole 8-acre parcel is currently zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1, which allows for commercial and residential development. Thrive is proposing to break up the parcel into three parts, with each zoned for a specific use.

The stretch of land along Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets west would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 1, which allows for the development of townhouses and duplexes of up to four units. Right now that property is the Elks Lodge parking lot.

Behind the parking lot where the lodge now sits, and the property behind it as it stretches down 10th Street West to Yellowstone Avenue, would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 3, which allows for the development of apartment complexes with five or more units and up to four stories tall.

The Tennis Center would remain zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1.

Jeff Kanning with Collaborative Design Architects is working with Thrive on the development and told the zoning commission they have yet to determine how many apartments will be built on the property.