Resources stretched in Yellowstone County as COVID-19 cases rise

Yellowstone County health officials raised warning flags about contact tracing and health care resources Tuesday as Montana continues to see increases in COVID-19 cases.

A dashboard used to track the state of health resources switched its "case investigation" and "health care system capacity" indicators to red, which represents stressed operations or critical concerns.

That includes contact tracing, the process of interviewing those diagnosed with COVID-19 to recall recent close contacts and contacting those who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Health experts have said that contact tracing is essential to the effort of limiting the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has led the federal pandemic response, has said that contact tracing efforts in many places in the U.S. are "not going well."

The indicator switch in Yellowstone County is reflective both of staff available for contact tracing and challenges in the nature of the work itself, Unified Health Command spokeswoman Barbara Schneeman said.