On Sept. 9-10, the Native American Fatherhood and Family Association with Rocky Mountain Tribal Leadership Council will sponsor the “Restoring Family Unity” seminar at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The seminar is designed to encourage and promote responsible fatherhood and motherhood including positive ways to build relationships and addressing family violence and abuse.
According to a news release from NAFFA, participants will gain a deeper appreciation for the past and an understanding of their true identity, self-worth and the ability to positively influence their children’s lives by creating safe and happy homes. Albert M. Pooley, founder and president of NAFFA, will be the keynote speaker.
Founded in 2002, NAFFA is an Arizona-based nonprofit organization with a mission of strengthening families through the Fatherhood Is Sacred Motherhood Is Sacred®(FIS/MIS), Linking Generations by Strengthening Relationships and Addressing Family Violence & Abuse curricula. All curricula use cultural principles and practices as a foundation to build strong families that are resilient to divorce, domestic and substance abuse, suicide and human trafficking the result of which has been strengthened relationships and an increased awareness of the sacred purposes of families.
The organization encourages fathers, mothers, grandparents, social service providers and tribal leaders to attend. There is no fee for the seminar, and breakfast will be served each morning. Required registration is available online at nativeamericanfathers.org/events.
More information about the seminar is also available at that website, or by calling 480-833-5007, or emailing info@aznaffa.org.