Retired nurse who assisted with COVID triage receives 'bucket list' balloon ride

“I talked to my family members, as it was something I wanted to do, but I didn’t want them to stress out,” said Gaschk. “My kids just said, ‘Mom, it’s what you do.’”

Trinity Chavez, secretary of the board for Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous, said Gaschk’s nomination stood out to the board because of her retirement.

“She didn’t have to,” Chavez said. “And we thought that was really amazing. A lot of us all bucked up and did what we had to do during the pandemic, and Vicky did what she didn’t have to do, and that was really meaningful to all of us on the board.”

Gaschk has been a nurse on staff at Billings Clinic since 1998, and she’s been in the obstetrics field since graduating in 1985 from Montana State University. After college, she joined the Air Force, where she spent three years in active duty and then joined the active reserves. She’s been coast to coast with the Air Force, working as an OBGYN nurse for her entire military career. She’s also been called back to active duty as medical personnel several times since, including during Operation Desert Storm.

“I’ve just always jumped in and helped, as long as I’m able to, if things get crazy,” said Gaschk. “I would feel bad if I didn’t help, if I was capable.”