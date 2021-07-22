Retired nurse who assisted with COVID triage receives 'bucket list' balloon ride

Retired nurse Vicki Gaschk checked an item off her bucket list on Thursday when she took flight in a hot air balloon named "Sapphire Sunrise.”
“I do have a fear of heights,” Gaschk admitted, but once in the air, those feelings seemed to dissipate. Piloted by Chris Jones of Billings, the balloon soared from Amend Park toward the Yellowstone River, and the first-time rider got to experience what pilots describe as a "slash and dash."
"We got our feet wet," Gaschk laughed, when they touched down in the river. Even a mountain lion made an appearance during their ride.
The balloon is one of 12 featured at the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous this weekend, which brings balloons to the Billings skies each year. Launch events for public viewing take place at Amend Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 a.m. with an evening event starting at 6 p.m. Saturday featuring a balloon glow, weather permitting.
As part of the festival, the community was asked to nominate a “bucket list” rider, and Gaschk was selected to ride during Thursday’s preliminary launch by the BSIBR board. The longtime obstetrics nurse, who semi-retired from Billings Clinic in 2019, was called back to the hospital in March 2020 to support the viral triage unit that was set up in response to the surging COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County.
“I talked to my family members, as it was something I wanted to do, but I didn’t want them to stress out,” said Gaschk. “My kids just said, ‘Mom, it’s what you do.’”
Trinity Chavez, secretary of the board for Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous, said Gaschk’s nomination stood out to the board because of her retirement.
“She didn’t have to,” Chavez said. “And we thought that was really amazing. A lot of us all bucked up and did what we had to do during the pandemic, and Vicky did what she didn’t have to do, and that was really meaningful to all of us on the board.”
Gaschk has been a nurse on staff at Billings Clinic since 1998, and she’s been in the obstetrics field since graduating in 1985 from Montana State University. After college, she joined the Air Force, where she spent three years in active duty and then joined the active reserves. She’s been coast to coast with the Air Force, working as an OBGYN nurse for her entire military career. She’s also been called back to active duty as medical personnel several times since, including during Operation Desert Storm.
“I’ve just always jumped in and helped, as long as I’m able to, if things get crazy,” said Gaschk. “I would feel bad if I didn’t help, if I was capable.”
The three-day festival takes place at Amend Park on King Avenue East and is free and open to the public. Dogs, smoking and drones are not permitted. During the Saturday evening balloon glow, activities include live music by Not Your Boyfriend’s Band and a movie showing of “The Goonies,” as well as on-site food trucks. The balloon glow portion of the event will start at dusk.
The annual event, which was not held last year due to COVID-19, is the largest and only organized hot air balloon festival in the state, according to BSIBR board member Chavez. In years past, pilots from as far away as Belgium and Canada have participated in the event, however many international borders are still closed.
If the weather cooperates, 12 balloons in total will take flight, operated by pilots from Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, South Dakota, Idaho, Nebraska, and California. Three Montana pilots include Chris Jones of Billings, Justin Elkins of Helena, and Casey Huepel of West Glacier.
“Just being there and getting to be in awe of something so grand in size and color is so breathtaking,” said Chavez. “For me, as a kid, it was one of my favorite times of year. I would use a Polaroid camera and take pictures, literally the worst photos you’ve ever seen. And then we would go down to the festival. We want to keep providing those same memories to the young and old in Billings today.”
This year's theme: "Rise Above." "We all needed something to look to the skies and be grateful for this year," said Chavez.
Gaschk has remained humble about the bucket list nomination, saying she didn’t feel as if she’d done anything special. She’s still not certain who nominated her, but said she’s honored.
“You think of other people working their tails off, trying to get through it, and if you can help in any way trying to take some of that burden off, it’s the right thing to do,” said Gaschk.