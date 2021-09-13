Reversing course, city decides to award TIF funding to Billings Community Foundation

The DBP is overseen by City Council and is the steward of the TIF funds collected from downtown properties. Its board makes the initial approval of TIF applications.

When the foundation appeared before the council in July for final approval, some council members expressed their discomfort with awarding the TIF funding to a nonprofit organization. Council member Frank Ewalt eventually made a motion to approve the Billings Community Foundation's request at half of what it had asked for.

The move created some angst on the council. Council member Kendra Shaw had pointed out that the Montana Rescue Mission, another nonprofit in the community, was awarded its full $400,000 request for TIF funding when it went before the council in April.

Ultimately, Ewalt's motion failed. The council then voted on awarding full funding, but it failed on 5-5 vote. Council member Shaun Brown was absent that night, leading to an even number of council members.

"I'm sorry that you had to come back a second time," council member Penny Ronning told Wright when she stood before the council on Monday night.

Many council members thanked Wright for returning and expressed support for the foundation's request. Council member Danny Choriki made a motion to approve $150,000 in funding for the foundation.