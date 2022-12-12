Reversing decision, Billings City Council will look again at Zimmerman Trail development question

Zoning that would have allowed for new apartments and retail space to be built on an open field on the west side of Zimmerman Trail north of Grand Avenue will get another look from Billings City Council.

The planned development for Zimmerman Trail, which includes new apartments atop commercial space, was put in limbo after Billings City Council last month failed to approve the zone change needed for the project to move forward.

The issue will be placed back on the council's agenda in the new year. And like the vote that struck down the zone change in November, the move to bring the proposed zone change back to council was a strange trip.

In order for council to reconsider an issue it's voted down one of the council members who voted against the original motion has to propose to bring it back for reconsideration.

At Monday night's meeting, council member Mike Boyett made the motion to bring the proposed zone change back for reconsideration, which council then approved in a 7-2 vote.

And then catching some by surprise, Boyett was one of the two council members who voted against bringing the issue back.

Before the vote, council member Pam Purinton recused herself from voting on the proposal to reconsider and stated she would recuse herself from any other vote that might come up in the future relating to the Zimmerman Trail project.

Purinton, along with Boyett, was one of the five council members who voted against the zone change last month. Usually five votes from an 11-member council isn't enough to kill a vote. But for this zone change, last month's 6-5 to approve wasn't enough to move it forward.

City zoning code required a two-thirds vote requirement for this specific zone change request after 25% of residents living within 150 feet of the planned development filed a protest with the city's planning office.

With Billings' 11-person council, a two-thirds vote meant eight council members needed to vote for the zone change for it to go forward.

The parcel is an open field that sits on the west side of Zimmerman Trail north of Grand Avenue just beyond the new Town Pump station and the Children's Clinic. The land was owned by the Zimmerman family, who interviewed prospective buyers before choosing to sell to developer Highlands ZHP.

The project includes plans for four-story buildings that have retail and commercial space on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors, and would be surrounded by courtyards and green space.

The main thrust for the development is to meet Billings' quickly growing need for more housing.

Developer Preston Lees is one of the owners of Highlands ZHP and he expressed appreciation Monday night to the council for voting to reconsider. Council discussion before the vote seemed to indicate City Council might send the proposal back to the zoning commission, which could then work with the developers.

Lees said he believes that could be a workable option. But he expressed some frustration that he didn't have a better idea of what some council members wanted. The proposed zone change met the 10 criteria enumerated in city code, had the full support of city staff and had received the recommendation of the zoning commission.