Montana Fish Wildlife, and Parks believes dozens of pelicans may have been shot and killed this summer along the Bighorn River below Yellowtail Dam.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to a conviction of whoever is responsible for killing the federally protected migratory bird.
It's illegal to shoot pelicans in Montana.
The pelican killings and reward were described in a press release published Sunday by Montana FWP.
"FWP game wardens have seen or retrieved nearly a dozen dead pelicans in the world-class blue-ribbon trout water between the dam and the Two Leggins Fishing Access Site," according to the release. "They believe dozens more may have been shot and killed this summer in the same area."
Those with information can call 1-847-6668, the 24-hour FWP poaching hotline. Callers to the poaching hotline can remain anonymous. Those with information may also call game warden Jake Barzen at 406-860-7796.