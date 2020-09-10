Richland County search ends after 13-year-old boy's body found in Yellowstone River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The search for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Saturday while swimming in the Yellowstone River ended Wednesday after a dive team recovered his body, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

The boy, Ira David Lawrence of Watford City, North Dakota, had been missing since about 1:05 p.m. Saturday. He had been swimming in the Yellowstone River about a mile south of Richland Park, a sheriff's office press release says.

At about 1:59 p.m. Wednesday his body was recovered from the river by a law enforcement dive team a short distance from where he had been last seen.

"Sheriff John Dynneson and Richland County Sheriff's Office expresses our sincere sympathy to the family, friends and neighbors of Ira Lawrence," the sheriff's office press release says.

"The sheriff's office wishes to thank all those who took part in the search or offered to assist in the search."

